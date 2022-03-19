EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A memorial service will be held Wednesday, in honor of Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy Barbara Fenley.

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger confirmed Friday that Deputy Fenley died while tending to residents during the Eastland Complex fires.

Sheriff Weger said she was helping an elderly resident seek safety when the extreme conditions outside caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

“With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire,” Sheriff Weger explained.

In a Facebook post made by her son, Jon, he listed the details of her service:

Wednesday, March 23

2:00 p.m.

Myrtle Wilks Building, in Cisco

A graveside service will follow, but it is reserved only for immediate family.

In addition, Deputy Fenley will lie for visitations from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.