Menard man who led police on a chase, fired shots in Brown County arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/ KRBC) – A Menard man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and firing several shots in Brown County has been arrested.

Ryan Christopher Graham, 33, turned himself in Tuesday morning to the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office in Ballinger.

Graham was considered “Armed and Dangerous,” after he fleed from police, fired several shots, and stole a dodge pickup.

Police were able to identify Graham when they found his drivers license that he apparently dropped while running, in addition to an AK-47 with a broken stock.