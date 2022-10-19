MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence.

According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. First responders arrived to a woman attempting CPR on the toddler, who displayed obvious signs of trauma.

EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital, but was unable to save him. He was pronounced dead.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is assisting MPD in its investigation into the death of the three-year-old. Investigators said a minor was operating the vehicle on private property when the toddler was hit in the backyard of a home.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional details.