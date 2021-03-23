Merkel artist Roger Moore creates, distributes ‘Original Texas Calendar’

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A 75-year-old Merkel cartoonist, Roger Moore, has published the “Bona Fide Original Real Texas Calendar” for the last 20 years. Each month features a Texas historical fact along with an amusing illustration.

Moore’s July 2021 Calendar

Other Texas dates and information are scattered amongst the days of the month. The thing that really sets his calendar apart is its starting date: March 2, or Texas Independence Day.

“There’s a Gregorian calendar, there’s all sorts of calendars. Texas needs its own calendar,” says Moore.

The venture began in the late 90s when Moore was doing commission work. After several rounds of presentation, his client just wasn’t happy, so Moore opted to do something more, “unique,” as he puts it. Moore created his “True Texas Facts” series that would become the calendar in 2001.

Moore’s Shed office (2021)

He does his cartooning at his home in Merkel, and when the weather is nice he ventures out to his old barn shed, made from the wood of an antique barn he salvaged.

As the years passed, Moore has released Texas history facts and compilation books. But the calendar has been his constant, even if it doesn’t make him rich.

“You wouldn’t want to book a Bahamas trip every year and try to pay for it out of the cartoon fund,” said Moore.

Though the calendar has been consistent, some things have changed. As Moore puts it, “My style hasn’t changed, but my awareness has.”

In a multicultural state like Texas, he found himself with a responsibility for representation.

“I always try to find as many minorities’ and women’s facts that I put in the body of the text,” Moore says. It’s in this way he brings inclusion to all those that call Texas home, although he might see it as more of an opportunity than a responsibility.

“It broadens me as well, gives me a better feeling for the big picture,” Moore says.

His works, including the calendar can be ordered at Texascalendars.com. They can also be purchased in person at Texas Star Trading, or Frontier Texas in Abilene.