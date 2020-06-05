Merkel finishes softball field, begins summer youth league

The second Merkel softball field, used by the Merkel Girls Fast Pitch League, was renovated and finished just before the start of their season. They had finished renovations on the first field two years ago and finished the baseball field recently as well.

League Secretary Courtney Nichols said, “We have done a whole lot our here to renovate our whole softball complex for these girls. We’re just excited to get up and running and play on these nice fields.”

With the completion of field two, the fast pitch league began its season tonight with several games scheduled to take place. Each team lined up for team pictures and had a kickoff ceremony on the field before playing. The league is excited they were able to get the season approved and start this evening.

League President Sam Neaton said, “We had close to 90 kids sign up this year and we’re down to about 80 now, so we didn’t lose too many but it’s actually been a blessing you know, that we’re actually getting to play finally.”

Nichols said, “This is just an excitement for the kids, for the parents. We are all appreciative that we all just get to play softball and that the girls get to come out here and be with their friends and have fun and get away, get out of the house.”

Despite coronavirus still being a possible threat to the area, the reaction to wanting these young athletes on the field was simple.

Neaton said, “Everybody was pretty much saying let’s play, let’s open back up and let’s get everything going and it’s a great feeling.”