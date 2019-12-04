Merkel ISD eSports program recognized by Texas School Business magazine

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Independent School District’s (MISD) eSports program has been recognized by Texas School Business magazine’s 13th Annual Bragging Rights issue.

According to a news release, the Bragging Rights issue, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas students, schools and communities.

“Nearly 200 nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves to be noticed,” Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers said in a news release. “It’s our hope that the 12 districts we chose inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”

This is the first year for the Merkel eSports program.