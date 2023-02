MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Independent School District, in conjunction with the City of Merkel, will host an active shooter drill on February 27.

At 9:00 a.m., a full-scale drill will be held with actors/actresses playing roles such as patients being evacuated and unwounded people reunified.

The drill, with a meeting afterward, is excepted to wrap up just before lunch, according to the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Merkel.