Merkel man arrested after jumping into stranger’s backseat with two children

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel man has been arrested after jumping into a stranger’s backseat with her two children.

The woman says she was pumping gas at the Allsup’s Convenience Store on North Main Street in San Angelo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when she noticed a man, later identified as 48-year-old Anthony Aguero of Merkel, in the backseat with her 8 and 3-year-old sons.

“Once she confronted the man, the man exited the vehicle and apologized before he left the area,” a press release states.

Police located Aguero at a nearby business and when questioned, he told detectives he was waiting for a ride and accidentally got in the wrong vehicle, so they let him go.

Further investigation revealed Aguero had an unlawful encounter with the 8-year-old child in the backseat, prompting police to arrest him for Unlawful Restraint of a Child.