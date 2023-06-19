MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas heat isn’t bothering the hippos, giraffes, and zebras that call the West Texas Wildlife Preserve in Merkel “home,” where the humans in charge have just one mission: To breed endangered wildlife for sustainability.

At first glance, seeing two 50-year-old hippos swimming in a West Texas tank might not seem like the ideal location for the large pachyderms. However, after years of experience, Director of the West Texas Wildlife Preserve, Marcus Hemker said he believes it’s an ideal fit.

Hemker’s family opened their own zoo in Minnesota. There, he was raised with a passion for wildlife, but saw a glaring need as he went to wildlife conventions in his later years.

“There was a need for more help with land and growing populations,” Hemker said.

Hemker breeds more than 80 different species of birds and mammals on his 240 acres just inside the Jones County line. There, you could find animals ranging from hippos to giraffes, to nearly every antelope you can think of, as well as crowned cranes, flamingos, and other exotic birds.

“We’re kind of like a cow-calf operation,” rationalized Hemker. “For most people to understand, we want to raise these animals. We want to raise them faster than normal because we need to grow the population fairly quick.”

Large pens after large pens, Hemker separates the animals into a breeding herds and bachelor herds. By doing this, he’s looking to identify the best quality genetics in his animals to make them more durable if and when they are reestablished in the wild or sent to another zoological institution across the United States or globe. His goal to create reestablished herds and flocks across the globe comes with a good reason behind it.

“We’re in what is called ‘the 6th mass extinction,’ and it’s because of the human population,” Hemker told KTAB/KRBC. “Some animals are becoming endangered, threatened, and even extinct. Giraffes are a good example.”

Animals you know and love, including reticulated giraffes, are hot commodities overseas for certain body parts. However, Hemker said he’s got plenty of other species you may not have heard of, including the last breeding herd of Cuvier’s gazelle in North America.

“We’re the last place and the last-ditch effort to try and preserve them,” said Hemker of the Cuvier’s gazelle.

While breeding and reestablishing the animal populations is the main part of West Texas Wildlife Preserve’s mission statement, Hemker said teaching conservation to the Big Country is also a high priority.

“Conservation doesn’t mean we just have to help these animals in Africa,” Hemker began, “but starts with what can we do in our own backyard, like protecting the bee population.”

That small, conceited conservation locally can create a larger ripple effect that can impact wildlife here, and worldwide in a few short years.

“We do it so we can have a future with animals,” added Hemker. “So that your kids, my kids, your grandkids, and my grandkids can see these animals and not just read about them in a book.”

Many of the animals living at the West Texas Wildlife Preserve are bottle raised, which allows them to work more closely with each species.

Animals like the hippos and several bird species were rescued from a closed Puerto Rican zoo, now calling Merkel their forever home.