TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three drivers were caught in a wreck along Interstate 20 Thursday morning, killing one Merkel man.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the drivers were travelling east along I-20, near Tye, at around 7:20 Thursday morning.

Lawrence Malone Jr., 48, of Caddo Mills, was driving a freightliner- followed by Jason Keubler, 46, of Merkel in a Pontiac Grand Prix- where they prepared to exit the interstate near mile marker 276, due to a vehicle crash ahead of them.

Jessica McGuire, 27, of Merkel, driving a Toyota Corolla, hit the back end of Keubler in his Grand Prix, causing him to hit Malone in the freightliner.

The release from Texas DPS said all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Malone in the freightliner, who was also towing a trailer, came out uninjured. Meanwhile, Keubler in the Grand Prix was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to Abilene Professional Services. McGuire in the Corolla was taken to Hendrick Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Texas DPS included that roads were dry and weather conditions were clear. This crash remains under investigation.