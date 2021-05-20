Merkel PD says teen girl still missing, but no longer believed to be in danger

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) now says the teen girl reported missing Wednesday is no longer believed to be in “imminent danger,” but is still missing.

MPD asked for the public’s help looking for 15-year-old Meredith Tate, of Merkel Wednesday evening saying they believed she could be in danger.

Merkel Chief of Police Phillip Conklin said Thursday further investigation has revealed that there is not enough credible information to believe she is in imminent danger.

Her status has therefore been downgraded from missing endangered runaway to runaway juvenile.

Conklin says they will continue to work with other agencies to ensure she is returned home safely, and encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MPD Juvenile Investigator Julie Harrison at (325) 928-4766.