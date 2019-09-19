Merkel PD seizes $10k in marijuana, THC after traffic stop

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) arrested two people on multiple drug charges Wednesday night.

According to a post on MPD’s Facebook page, officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 just after 7 p.m., where they noticed the smell of narcotics.

After a search, more than $10,000 of marijuana, THC oils, cash and electronics were seized. The driver reportedly told police they were going to another location to deliver or sell the 5 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of THC.

Both the driver and passenger were booked into the Taylor County Jail on multiple drug charges.