Merkel PD wants residents to report crimes before posting on social media

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB) – a Facebook status from the Merkel Police Department Thursday urged residents to report suspicious activity to the proper authorities before posting about it on social media sites.

Police Chief Phillip Conklin said the inspiration behind the post was spurred after a staff meeting with other officers who noticed the problematic trend.

“A lot of [social media posts] are positive. A lot of it’s events, it’s activities and stuff in the communities but there’s also an aspect to it that is dangerous to our community,” said Chief Conklin.

Chief Conklin also says that posting about criminal activity while it’s happening can potentially give criminals a leg up on law enforcement.

“You actually give that criminal element a little bit of an advantage over law enforcement or responders because you’re advertising ‘hey this is going on we want everybody to know’,” said Chief Conklin.

Conklin urges all citizens to contact 911 in case of emergency and to save their nearest department’s non-emergency numbers in their phones.