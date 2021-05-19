Merkel police asking for help finding teen girl believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) is asking for help finding a missing teen girl they believe could be in “imminent danger.”

MPD issued a news release Wednesday evening asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Meredith Rylei Ellen Tate, a white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, with black hair that goes past her shoulder blades.

She was last seen Tuesday night around 10:30 at a home in Merkel.

MPD says they believe she is in Abilene or the immediate surrounding area.

Anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at (325) 928-4766 or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 674-1300.

