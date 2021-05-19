Merkel police asking for help finding teen girl believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) is asking for help finding a missing teen girl they believe could be in “imminent danger.”
MPD issued a news release Wednesday evening asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Meredith Rylei Ellen Tate, a white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, with black hair that goes past her shoulder blades.
She was last seen Tuesday night around 10:30 at a home in Merkel.
MPD says they believe she is in Abilene or the immediate surrounding area.
Anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at (325) 928-4766 or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 674-1300.
On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Merkel Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile from a residence in the 1200 block of North 2nd, Merkel, Texas.Investigators have worked throughout the day to locate the juvenile and have not been able to locate her. We are now asking for the public helps as we believe that juvenile may be in imminent danger.The Juvenile is identified as Meredith Rylei Ellen Tate, 15 Years Old, White Female, approximately 5 foot 6 inches, and 130 lbs. Hazel eyes with Black (dyed) hair past the shoulder blades. Meredith was last seen Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 PM in Merkel, Texas (Residence). It is believed that Meredith is in Abilene, Texas or the immediate surrounding area.If you have any information, we are asking that you contact the Merkel Police Department, (325) 928-4766, or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (325) 674-1300 and request a Merkel Police Officer