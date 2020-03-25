Merkel police warn of phone scammers soliciting fake preventative coronavirus products

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) says they have received complaints about people targeting citizens with phone scams in regards to COVID-19.
MPD says suspected scammers are identifying themselves as CDC or Texas Department of State Health Services officials trying to collect funds or sell products they claim will prevent coronavirus.
Police want to remind citizens that neither agency is making these phone calls, and that if you receive one, you should hang up and immediately contact local law enforcement.
MPD’s full statement reads as follows:
The Merkel Police Department has received numerous calls, in addition to receiving correspondence from the Governor’s Office, of people targeting citizens with a number of fraudulent scam calls in regards to the COVID-19 virus.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor the Texas Department of State Health Services is contacting citizens via phone to solicit funds for anything related to COVID-19. If you are receiving calls from someone identifying themselves from any State or Federal Agency attempting to collect funds or soliciting the sale of any materials suggesting it is a preventive measure, this is a SCAM call and you should hang up immediately and notify your local law enforcement of any information you obtained during the call. DO NOT provide any of these callers with any personal information, the CDC nor the TDHS will contact anyone via phone and attempt to solicit personal information, solicit funding, or sell you anything.
It is very unfortunate that in these times there are still people whose goals are to further hinder our community and citizens. Please spread this message to our citizens who may not be connected to social media, as they seem to ultimately be our biggest targets.
