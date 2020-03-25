Merkel police warn of phone scammers soliciting fake preventative coronavirus products

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) says they have received complaints about people targeting citizens with phone scams in regards to COVID-19.

MPD says suspected scammers are identifying themselves as CDC or Texas Department of State Health Services officials trying to collect funds or sell products they claim will prevent coronavirus.

Police want to remind citizens that neither agency is making these phone calls, and that if you receive one, you should hang up and immediately contact local law enforcement.

MPD’s full statement reads as follows: