Merkel students happy art contest is still on at West Texas Fair & Rodeo

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Merkel students are glad the West Texas Fair & Rodeo is still on for this year, but not because of the rides and sweet treats.

“I normally take pictures of animals, and then some like sunsets, landscapes,” said sophomore, Payton Walter.

Walter has been entering the photo contest at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo since she was 5 years old.

Another student at Merkel High, junior Kenna Munden, has only entered the contest once before.

“After I graduate I want to be a large-animal vet,” said Munden. “I want to take the pictures for certain vets, kind of gives me a glimpse of what I need to do when I achieve my career and take on those photos.”

Both students were worried that they wouldn’t be able to participate this year.

“I called them before school started because I was like, ‘The fair’s not going to happen,'” said teacher Tanya Walter.

When Mrs. Walter found out the art show would happen this year, her students got to work.

“It gets really hectic in here ’cause we had over 200 entries last year, and we had just a couple days to mat them all and turn in all the paperwork. Because we enter so many, we have to do the work ourselves,” said senior Kaitlyn McFadden.

The art competition is more than a contest — it’s a family affair — one Payton and Tanya have been doing together for 10 years.

“Now I can edit them [photos] by myself because my mom had to teach me when I was younger,” Payton says.

Mrs. Walter says that the contest has given students a glimmer of hope during these unprecedented times.

“My family, we do go to the fair, we do go look and see the all the photos and stuff like that, and I want my photo to be up there on the winner’s board,” said Munden.

“They want to be involved, the kids that are getting to show at the fair are very excited,” said Tanya Walters.

Social distancing will be required as patrons admire the students’ work.