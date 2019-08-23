Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Doctors find venomous spider in woman’s ear
Top Stories
Amazing escape: 12-year-old leaps from moving truck during kidnapping attempt
Arrest warrant issued in another Texas ice cream-licking incident
Local law enforcement rescue dozens of Greyhound passengers stranded in Merkel
AGs from all 50 states enter agreement to crack down on robocalls
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Coleman plans to turn things around after recent struggles
Top Stories
Breckenridge is expecting a long run in 2019
Top Stories
Silver Star Nation: Cowboys react to passing of Luke Laufenberg
Luke Laufenberg, UTEP player and son of former Cowboys QB, dies of cancer
Ashford tries to revive Trent program
Hawley has new faces but same expectations
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Evento de Exposición para Bodas y Quinceañeras en Abilene este fin de semana
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Agosto, 2019
Avión de American Airlines aterriza de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de Agosto, 2019
Hombre recibe disparo en la cabeza y espalda en una casa al norte de Abilene
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Merkel
Local law enforcement rescue dozens of Greyhound passengers stranded in Merkel