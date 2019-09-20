Home catches fire near country club in Merkel

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home caught fire near the Tin Cup Country Club in Merkel Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home right next to the golf course on the 300 block of Country Club Drive around 3:00 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire, but it appears the home has suffered extensive damaged.

A KTAB and KRBC crew was able to see a large hole in the roof of the structure with smoke still billowing out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

