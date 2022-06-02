ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service deemed the Mesquite Heat fire 100% contained Sunday, but fire officials warn that just because this big blaze may be out locals shouldn’t let their guards down about fire danger.

“The conditions we saw during the Mesquite Heat fire are only going to persist and there is still plenty of vegetation in the area that can be consumed by fire,” said Stuart Morris with the Texas A&M Forest Service in Merkel.

The Mesquite Heat fire claimed nearly 11,000 acres of land. Morris told KTAB/KRBC; with the hottest months of the year ahead for residents, fire safety should not be forgotten- even during summer fun.

“We still urge people to try and use common sense when it comes to travel and roadside,” Morris warned. “Even something like a barbecue pit doesn’t take much for a few embers to blow out, spark a fire.”