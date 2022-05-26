TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat fire reached 74% containment Thursday, on day nine of its burning in rural Taylor County.

The size of the fire remained the same, according to a release from the Texas A&M Forest Service, at 10,960 acres.

The forest service said the overnight shift going from Wednesday into Thursday was the last overnight watch expected, unless the condition of the fire changes drastically.

Throughout the day, firefighters will continue to work on containment lines; widening lines and keeping them cold, as well as prepare for warmer weather expected this weekend and extinguishing hotspots.

Latest fire map:

Lone Star State Incident Management Team – Texas A&M Forest Service: Mesquite Heat fire map, May 23, 2022

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

A cause of this fire has yet to be determined or released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.