TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – ‘Disaster’ was declared Wednesday night as the Mesquite Heat Fire burned at least 5,000 acres of Taylor County land.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls signed a Declaration of Disaster for Taylor County and areas of mandatory evacuation order. That includes the town of Buffalo Gap.

When a disaster is declared, extraordinary measures may be taken to save at-risk lives or properties.

City of Abilene: Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls signs Declaration of Disaster in regards towards Mesquite Heat Fire. May 18, 2022

In Judge Boll’s declaration, he noted these areas to be evacuated immediately:

  • City of Buffalo Gap
  • Country Place South to FM 89
  • Buffalo Gap West on Highway 277
  • South of FM 1235
  • Hillside Road
  • Denton Valley Road
  • Braune Road
  • CR 297
  • Anybody in the vicinity of the fire

The Mesquite Heat Fire has not entered Abilene city limits; Abilene is not under notice of evacuation.