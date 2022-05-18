TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – ‘Disaster’ was declared Wednesday night as the Mesquite Heat Fire burned at least 5,000 acres of Taylor County land.
Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls signed a Declaration of Disaster for Taylor County and areas of mandatory evacuation order. That includes the town of Buffalo Gap.
When a disaster is declared, extraordinary measures may be taken to save at-risk lives or properties.
In Judge Boll’s declaration, he noted these areas to be evacuated immediately:
- City of Buffalo Gap
- Country Place South to FM 89
- Buffalo Gap West on Highway 277
- South of FM 1235
- Hillside Road
- Denton Valley Road
- Braune Road
- CR 297
- Anybody in the vicinity of the fire
The Mesquite Heat Fire has not entered Abilene city limits; Abilene is not under notice of evacuation.