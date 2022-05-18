TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite Heat Fire as it burns for a second day.

Update as of 5:10 p.m. from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Officers are closing Highway 277 at FM 89. All are advised to locate different routes or stay away from fire areas altogether.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that homes on Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297 were being evacuated ‘immediately’ as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials confirm 10 homes have already been destroyed in south Taylor County during the fire, which began Tuesday evening.

Red Cross officials told KTAB and KRBC the 10 homes were burned and the Texas A&M Forest Service says multiple structures were lost as well.

The fire was 10% contained as of Wednesday morning but officials expected it to pick back up againas the temperature began to climb into the afternoon.

The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned at least 1500 acres near the Coronado’s Camp Hidden Valley area off Hwy 277.

A social media post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says, “there are no immediate plans to lift the evacuation order and the Sheriff’s Office is not letting people back into evacuated areas due to the high probability of homes being in danger.”

Roads are still blocked off toward Hidden Valley Drive and Hillside Road.

View Baptist Church is serving as a shelter and resource hub for anyone who has been affected.

Church officials say, “firemen and County officials stop by with updates. Water, food and Red Cross volunteers are here to help.”

Anyone who wishes to help the victims or the volunteer firefighters working to keep Taylor County safe can donate to the Big Country Fire Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of Abilene.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates on the Mesquite Heat Fire throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.