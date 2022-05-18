TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began Tuesday evening near Coronado’s Camp, grew to 5,000 acres in 24 hours. Here is a list of areas evacuated, as according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Facebook updates.

OPEN

– Highway 277 from FM 1235 to FM 89 *Must show ID and live in the area to enter

– Areas east and west of Highway 277 from FM 1235 to Buffalo Mountain Ranch

CLOSED/EVACUATED

– Braune Road from CR 291 to Hidden Valley Drive

– Hidden Valley Drive

– Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hillside Road