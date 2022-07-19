Taylor County commissioners honored sheriff’s deputies for their efforts during the Mesquite Heat Fire.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five Taylor County sheriff’s deputies have been honored for their life-saving efforts during the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Taylor County Commissioners presented the following deputies with Law Enforcement of the Quarter awards during a meeting Tuesday morning:

Deputy Anthony Casey

Deputy Kevin Waddle

Deputy Shane Gladden

Detective Melissa Gladden

Lieutenant Jay Jones

All five deputies drove straight in the wildfire-affected areas of Taylor County to evacuate neighborhood and get everyone out safe.













How we got threw this fire with out anybody dying is beyond me but I can tell you it starts, it starts who people who respond when the call is made,” Judge Downing Bolls explains.

They were the first on scene and are being credited for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The Mesquite Heat Fire burned nearly 11,000 acres and destroyed more than 20 homes and countless other structures in south Taylor County at the end of May.