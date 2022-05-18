TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire continues into its second night of burning, causing damage along Taylor County. Unbelievable images of its destruction:

Texas A&M Forest Service

Mesquite Heat fire, viewer submission: Fifi W.

Mesquite Heat fire, viewer submission: Tracey V.

(Viewer submitted by James W.) Mesquite Heat Fire from Tuscola

Mesquite Heat fire, viewer submission: Andrew S.

Jim Ned fire officials have confirmed the Mesquite Heat Fire has burned an estimated 7,000+ acres and destroyed 50-60 homes.

(Courtesy: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office) Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County. May 18, 2022

(Courtesy: Camp Able Facebook page) Mesquite Heat Fire evacuates Camp Able in Buffalo Gap, May 2022

The Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County is 10% contained Monday morning with an estimated spread of 1500 acres.

Mesquite Heat fire, viewer submission: Jennifer L.

Texas A&M Forest Service (Twitter): Mesquite Heat Fire, May 2022

Firefighters are watching the wind as the devastating Mesquite Heat Fire burns in Taylor County for a third day.

(Viewer submitted by Ed W.) Mesquite Heat Fire from Potosi

Mesquite Heat fire, viewer submission: Ashley M.

