ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott will be in Abilene Tuesday to speak on the Mesquite Heat Fire that burned more than 11,000 acres in south Taylor County.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management Region 5 Assistant Chief Brandi Ashby and Representative Stan Lambert will be joining Governor Abbott at the Taylor County Precinct #1 Municipal Facility on Grand Avenue in Abilene for a press conference, which is set to begin at 3:15 p.m.

BigCountryHomepage.com will be streaming that press conference live.

The latest update on the Mesquite Heat Fire shows 11,256 burned at the fire is currently 58% contained.

Anyone who wishes to help the victims of the Mesquite Heat Fire is asked to review this ‘how to help’ resource guide.