TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’ve been impacted by the Mesquite Heat fire, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) encourages all to report damages.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is assessing fire damages of homes, land and livestock. TDEM and TCSO advised the best way to report damages and get the help you need.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Click here to report damages or scan the QR Code above. Photo evidence may be required.