ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire is currently burning in Taylor County for a third consecutive day, and at least 9,600 acres have been destroyed.

A map of the spread, provided by the Incident Information System, shows the fire is currently located southwest of Caps, west of Buffalo Gap, and just east of the Windmill Game Ranch.

The Mesquite Heat Fire has spread across Taylor County. Map courtesy of InciWeb. 1440, May 21.

Several businesses and venues, such as Camp Barkeley, Sabrina Cedars Wedding Venue, View Baptist Church, Mid Tex Trailers, Rafter J Cattle Company, are shown as being in the path of the fire.

It’s currently unknown if any of these places sustained damage or to what extent. It’s also unknown to what extent the area considered affected by the fire is damaged.

Sabrina Cedars provided an update on social media, “as many have probably heard, there has been a fire in our area. At this time we are unsure of the extent of damage to the property, but we will keep you posted as soon as the information is made available to us.”

Camp Able, an equestrian based non-profit in the Buffalo Gap area, had to evacuate their animals twice, once from their ranch and then from their main farm, but they say everyone is now safe in Buffalo Gap.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for most of the area. Click here for an up-to-date list of evacuations.

The Texas A&M Forest Service last updated the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire Saturday morning, saying it has burned an estimated 9,613 acres and was 25% contained.

