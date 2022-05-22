TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Efforts to fight the Mesquite Heat Fire have yielded even more success, with containment reaching 52% Monday morning.

The Texas A&M Forest Service provided the status update overnight, reporting the fire had reached 52% containment after burning 11,286 acres.

Update

In a 6:15 p.m. update Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service noted the acreage had gone down while containment went up. As of Monday evening, the Mesquite Heat wildfire was 58% contained and 11,256 acres in size.

Original

All evacuation orders have been lifted in Taylor County, meaning residents can return home and the areas are open to through traffic.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the evacuation orders Sunday afternoon, saying, “Sheriff Bishop is lifting the remaining access restrictions in the evacuated areas. There will remain a heavy Sheriff’s Office presence in the area to help ensure public safety.”

This was effective immediately.

Debris flow is a coming concern due to soil changes from the fire and the possibility of rain over the next couple of days.

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.