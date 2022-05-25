ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire has reached 63% containment and new surveillance shows it burned 10,960 acres.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office officials provided the update Wednesday morning, saying there will still be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area for public safety.

“Anyone in the area needs to remain mindful of first responders and heavy equipment working in and around the previously evacuated areas,” a social media post explains.

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

