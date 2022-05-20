ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Additional evacuation orders have been rescinded in connection to the Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued an official order partially rescinding evacuations for the following areas Friday afternoon:



OPEN

– Buffalo Gap

– Country Place South to FM 89

– Buffalo Gap West on Hwy 277

– Hillside Road

– CR 297 E to Hwy 277

CLOSED/EVACUATED

– Braune Road from CR 291 to Hidden Valley Drive

– Hidden Valley Drive

– Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hillside Road

Residents in these areas must still be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, as officials believe weather could cause the Mesquite Heat Fire to flare up again Friday.

“The weather poses a significant threat of flare ups and the fire trying to run again because of the high temperatures, relatively low humidity and high wind gusts,” a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office explains. “State and local agencies are continuously working to extinguish the fire and keep citizens safe.”

As of Friday morning, the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County was unchanged, remaining at 25% contained burning more than 9,600 acres.

Evacuation orders are now lifting for some of the affected areas.

Texas A&M Forest officials last updated the status of the fire 10 hours ago, showing it burned 9,613 acres and is 25% contained.

Around 30 homes and an unknown number of structures were completely destroyed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest Mesquite Heat Fire information.





