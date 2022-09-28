TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been four months since the Mesquite Heat Fire devastated nearly 11,000 acres of Taylor County land and destroyed up to 27 homes over the course of two weeks. In a recent County Commissioners meeting, the county decided to waive permit fees for those who lost their homes as a result of the fire.

Taylor County Commissioners voted to waive a septic system permit fee, which would run someone about $210. But that waiver is only available to people who are rebuilding because of the fire.

On top of that septic permit fee, the county also said it would waive a $25.00 development fee.

This fee waiver will not apply to people who have sold their property. New owners who may be rebuilding will have to pay full prices.

In the meeting, commissioners acknowledged that they had a list of those who are rebuilding their homes after the Mesquite Heat Fire and while the fee waivers won’t make much a dent in expenses, they said they hope every little bit might help.