ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple evacuation orders are in effect due to the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County as extreme fire weather conditions remain, leaving many wondering what to do when they’re ordered to leave home.

The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind the public of the best evacuation practices, as the expect the Mesquite Heat Fire to grow or additional fires to pop up Thursday afternoon, prompting more evacuation orders.

They say to remember ‘Ready — Set — Go’ to keep your family safe while taking the following precautions:



READY — BE READY

Talk to your local fire department personnel about preparing

your home for wildland fire threat.

Work to prepare your property by creating defensible space

around your home.

Create an evacuation plan for both your family and your pets.

Assemble an emergency supply kit – include items such as

important documents, contact numbers, food and water,

toiletries, first-aid kit, etc.

SET — BE ALERT

Create your own action plan for your family.

Plan and practice multiple exit routes from your home and

neighborhood.

Assign a meeting place in case your family gets separated.

Make sure you’re familiar with your local emergency notification

and evacuation systems.

GO — ACT EARLY

Remain alert and keep yourself informed of the situation.

Get your emergency supply kit and leave well before the

impending threat reaches your community or neighborhood

following a planned, accessible route.

Here is more information from the Texas A&M Forest Service on how to plan for an evacuation and a detailed list of what needs to be in emergency evacuation kits.