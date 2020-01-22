Mexican Consulate coming to Abilene to assist with passports, birth certificates

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — At the end of this month, the Mexican Consulate is expected to arrive at the Temple Getsehmane in north Abilene to assist people in the Hispanic community with documents such as passports, birth certificates and more.

The small Assembly of God church is located at 2100 Park Avenue in North Abilene and will open its doors from the 28th to the 31st of January.

Registration is required for a meeting with the consulate. The church wants to reassure the community that for those who are undocumented–this is considered a safe space.

The church has offered this semi-annual service for a few years now, and community leader Billy Enriquez says each meeting has been an overall success.

“Every year and a half there’s just a crowd of people, individuals that need that service, so I think it’s tremendous that they’re doing that,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez says this program is a pathway for the Mexican community to integrate more efficiently into the U.S.

“Everything we do here in the United States requires identification, and not just any kind of identification,” said Enriquez. “They want passports. They want [a] driver’s license. But, you can’t get a driver’s license without the regular documentation that who you are, so the passport is a passage to success, basically.”

Pastor Samuel Lopez of Temple Gethsemane explains the bigger picture of this event.

“They wanted to come here and they asked us if they could use the church, so we gladly said yes, we accepted,” he said. “Come, we are here to serve the community not only in the religious area, but also in these areas that are so important.”