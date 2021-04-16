Michael Bob Starr hands over Global Samaritan operations to Erica Pangburn

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A change in leadership is happening at Global Samaritan resources.

On April 1, Erica Pangburn was named the next executive director for Global Samaritan resources.

She is taking the reigns from Colonel Michael Bob Starr, who has served in that position since 2017 after first coming to Abilene as a student in 1997.

Starr would go on to fly B-1 Bombers, train B-1 pilots and even take over as Dyess base commander in 2014 before retiring from the military in 2016 to run for United States Congress.

“One Friday I woke up and I was running the Air Force base, and next Monday I woke up and I was a congressional candidate,” said Starr.

Though he didn’t win the bid for congress, he was undeterred, taking that time off to volunteer at various nonprofit organizations in Abilene, including Global Samaritan.

“One of the board members called and said, ‘I’d like to meet you and buy you a cup of coffee, we need to ask you a favor.’ He said ‘We need you to run the place for a bit.’ I said, ‘Oh! Maybe two cups of coffee, but the answer’s not no,'” said Starr.

He would run Global Samaritan for the next four years before officially retiring in 2021 and leaving the position to Pangburn.

“When I heard that she was available and interested in that job, I thought, ‘There’s no way we could be that lucky,” Starr says.

Pangburn had lived in Abilene before for more than 20 years, serving 6 of those on the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

For the last two years she has been president of the Denton, Texas Chamber of commerce.

“We did about 10 years worth of work in 2 years, which was really exciting, but my husband’s job was in Abilene the whole time,” says Pangburn.

Her husband works for the Department of Defense at Dyess Air Force Base. While she is overjoyed to be living with him again, she says the call of the community was also hard to ignore.

“This is a community of self starters,” Pangburn says. “And I just couldn’t wait to come home to that,” says Pangburn.

Aside from their ongoing operations, Global Samaritan had some pipes burst during the recent winter storm, flooding their first floor. It was a high hurdle to jump while also transitioning leadership.

“So I’ve just been really concentrating on handing those off as cleanly as I can and setting up Erica for success,” said Starr.

Though the flooding is an immediate problem, Pangburn says it wont slow her or the organization down.

“Right now behind me there’s new loads being staged to be shipped out, new pallets are being built, so the work continues,” said Pangburn.