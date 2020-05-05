Middleton, Robertson units combine for 95 positive COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 95 people, including inmates and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton and Robertson prison units as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) website, 45 inmates and four employees at the Middleton unit have tested positive, while 37 inmates and nine employees at the Robertson unit have contracted the virus.

The Middleton unit is still awaiting results on seven tests, and Robertson has five tests with pending results.