Middleton, Robertson units report 130 COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 130 people, including inmates and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton and Robertson prison units as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) website, 62 inmates and 10 employees at the Middleton unit have tested positive, while 42 inmates and 16 employees at the Robertson unit have contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Middleton reported 60 inmates and 10 employees who were positive for the virus, while positive cases at Robertson included 42 inmates and 16 employees.