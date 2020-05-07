Middleton, Robertson units report 9 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 110

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 110 inmates and employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton and Robertson prison units.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) website, a total of nine new cases were reported Thursday for employees and inmates, bringing the combined total to 110.

After neither unit reported any new cases for inmates Wednesday, Middleton reported two new cases for a total of 47 inmates who have now tested positive for the virus, while Robertson reported five new inmate cases for a total of 42.

One new case among employees was reported at both units, bringing Middleton’s total to to nine and Robertson’s to 12 employees who have been infected by the virus.

Middleton still has 14 tests for inmates pending results, while Robertson has two.

Pending test information is not available for employees of either unit.