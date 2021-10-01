Midland Legacy upends Abilene High, 42-33, in hard fought battle

The Abilene High Eagles lost a tough matchup this evening against the Midland Legacy Rebels, 42-33.

Legacy outscored the Eagles 29-6 midway through the 3rd quarter til the end of the game.

Head Coach Mike Fullen says, “You can’t be prouder of our guys. They fought hard and they did what we asked them to do and made it a four-quarter ball game against a very good football team. A team that is expected to win the district and we earned some respect tonight, definitely a team to be reckoned with.”

Abilene High is open next week then continue district play against Frenship on October 15th.