Midland man killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Midland man was killed in a head-on motorcycle crash reported in Eastland County.
Bradley Segers, 50, of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened at FM-570, 1.8 miles East of Eastland Friday night
According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bradley Segers was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle; he was traveling south on FM-570 while a 2013 Audi A6 was traveling north.
The Audi crossed the center line crashing head on with the motorcycle.
According to Sgt Biddle Frederick, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash is still under investigation.
