MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department (MPD) is searching for the family of a recently found boy with a disability.

According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate. He’s believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17.

MPD confirmed Monday that the child is safe in the care of Child Protective Services until he can be reunited with family. Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 685-7108.