‘Mighty Eighth’ Commander chooses Dyess for first command visit

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, as his first base tour Aug. 22-23, 2021.



Gebara, who took command of “The Mighty Eighth” and J-GSOC Aug. 16, is responsible for the Air Force’s entire bomber force as well as the Service’s airborne nuclear command and control assets.



During his visit, Gebara was given the opportunity to see how Dyess Airmen are supporting indefinite strategic deterrence operations.



“It was very important to me that I visited Dyess first,” said Gebara. “I needed to gain an understanding of the B-1 mission for its role in indefinite strategic deterrence and global strike operations.”



“Bombers are currently the DoD’s most requested capability. What happens here at Dyess affects the world and other countries notice,” he continued, in reference to the international role that the 7th Bomb Wing plays in projecting power abroad through bomber task force deployments.



During his visit, Gebara received several briefings and demonstrations showcasing the various ways the 7th BW supports the larger global strike initiative.



Gebara was shown this first-hand during a visit to the flight line where Airmen assigned to the 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were loading munitions into a B-1.



Dyess Airmen also demonstrated operational proficiency by leveraging innovation at the lowest level to enhance individual training methods.



“Integrating virtual reality into our training has been incredibly beneficial for our Airmen,” said Tech Sgt. Nathanial Rehburg, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron training NCO in-charge. “Not only does it provide them with an in-depth and individualistic training, but it also gives time back to the mission.”



Individualistic, future-focused training is in line with Maj. Gen. Gebara’s vision for an “agile, back to basics command.” The 7th Bomb Wing leadership ensures this vision is carried out by Airmen as they compete to be the most respected and feared bomber force in the world.



“We were honored to host Maj. Gen. Gebara to provide him a deeper understanding of our training, readiness, and operational capabilities,” said Col. Joe Kramer, 7th BW commander. “He saw our great Airmen, who are ready to fight tonight.”



“The bomber mission is a unique one, and it has been great to see how the Airmen of the 7th Bomb Wing are committed to ensuring that our global strike capabilities are steadfast,” said Gebara. “The B-1B Lancer is a crucial piece of our bomber presence and Team Dyess directly contributes to our ability as a force to strategically deter our adversaries and competitors.”