Mild looking start of winter

With warm like weather is what we are looking for in the forecast, it’s hard to believe today is the official start of winter 2020. For your Monday we will see sunny skies across the big country with a high getting up around the 68 degree mark later this afternoon. The winds will be light out of the southwest at around 5 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and cool conditions as the overnight low drops down to around 38 degrees. The winds will continue to stay on the light side at around 5 mph from the south.