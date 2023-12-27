STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the unexpected closure of the ‘Mile Long Bridge’ above the Hubbard Creek Reservoir on Highway 180, many residents have found themselves facing various challenges while crews work to reopen the bridge before school is back in session.

“We go to Breckenridge just about every day. Each time I come back… when you get to the end of that bridge, kinda makes you feel like you were being pulled to oncoming traffic,” said Breckenridge resident Ronnie Parsons.

TxDOT crews have stated that they are doing everything they can to speed up the process and hope to open the bridge before the Christmas break ends for kids. Initially, there will be a temporary repair, and a later date will be set for permanent repairs.

Residents on the west side of Breckenridge face challenges such as detours and delayed emergency response times, as most of the town is located on the east side of the bridge.

“You see frustration. You see understanding. You see a whole variety of things, just like you would in any adverse situation. You know, people are learning to work around it, though,” said Dennis Chafin, the general manager of Ron Hoover RV & Marina.

Although the bridge’s closure has caused inconveniences to those living on the west side, measures have been taken to alleviate their discomfort. For instance, mobile medical stations have been set up, and EMTs from Taylor County are always available. While many people are understanding of the situation, nearby resident Jolene Hawkins added that it doesn’t make the burden any easier to bear.

“I understand from the Breckenridge paper that they’re trying to get the bridge operable enough for the kids to go to school. Well, that kind of worries me. What are we doing? What kind of bandaid is big enough to get that bridge back in operation?” Hawkins said.

However, with all these factors against them, this part of the Breckenridge community has found a way to come together to ease some of their hardship.

“We do have a lot of elder people out here, and it’s not as though most of them can’t drive. We have one lady who will call, tell us what she needs, and then honk when she gets here, so we have curb service,” Hawkins said.

People have also been seen moving the barriers and driving on the bridge. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize that driving on the bridge is strictly prohibited. Any individual found guilty will be held accountable, as the bridge is considered an imminent threat to public safety.