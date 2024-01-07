STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ‘Mile Long’ Bridge along U.S. 180 in Stephens County was reopened Sunday afternoon.

The bridge was closed on December 22 for major repairs due to a report from a fisherman who claimed to have seen a piece of the bridge falling the night before. Following an inspection, the bridge was immediately closed until necessary repairs were completed in order to ensure the safety of the public.

The bridge was reopened to all traffic just before 4:00 p.m. on January 7. Later on, the bridge will undergo more permanent repairs.

