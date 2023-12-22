STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the ‘Mile Long Bridge’ over the Hubbard Creek Reservoir will be closed as soon as possible.

The bridge above the Hubbard Creek Reservoir on U.S. 180 failed an emergency inspection and will undergo major repairs, according to a post from Stephens County.

Travelers from Breckenridge are encouraged to take a detour via U.S. 183 North to U.S. 283 South to Albany.

No further details have been released at this time. BigCountryHomepage will update as new information becomes available.