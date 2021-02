ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The military emergency relief flight, containing pallets of water, has arrived in Abilene.

The Abilene Regional Airport posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon the pictures of the Military Emergency Relief flight arriving to Abilene.

The City of Abilene posted on social media that bottle water is available to anyone who is unable to find any.

💧Bottled water available for those unable to travel or find other sources. Call 325.721.4948 or 325.721.6074. — City of Abilene (@CityOfAbilene) February 20, 2021