Military families receive oven-cooked meals for upcoming holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Airforce Base got help feeding its families for this upcoming holiday season. Opening the door, folks with Operation Homefront provided holiday meal kits for military members.

Hundreds of cars lined up, Saturday afternoon, to gather all the fixings for a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Jamie Rabbito with San Antonio Shoemakers, said the boxes contained, “pie, cranberry, green beans, corn, stuffing, dressing, just all kinds of things, as well as the turkey that HEB provides.”

For the past 9 years, Rabbito has been in partnership with Operation Homefront, making sure our Texas military families are ready for the holidays, as a “thank you” for their service.

“We’re really excited to be able to do this and it means a lot to them, and means a lot to us as well,” said Rabbito.

Staff sergeant, Reynaldo Sanchez, says the community has greeted his family with open arms- these meal kits being another addition to that warm welcome.

“We love this city since we got here. I’m not going to lie when I got this assignment, I was like where’s Dyess, but now that we live here, we love it and we’re planning on staying here for a while,” said Sanchez.

With the help of Operation Homefront, he and his family can provide their relatives with an oven-cooked meal this Thanksgiving.

“We’re planning on actually having a homecooked meal with all this stuff that we got from you guys, so we’re just excited to like actually have a good Thanksgiving this year,” Sanchez explained.

And like all the families here, Rabbito says she believes this is the least they can do for families who give so much.

“We’ve been very blessed, and God’s been so good to us, so we’re just excited to spend Thanksgiving together this year,” said Rabbito.

A blessing right before the holidays, giving military families the opportunity to come together with a feast.

This year Operation Homefront will serve its 500,000th military family since the program officially began in 2010, as they continue to support tens of thousands of families across the nation each year.