ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were minor injuries in an accident involving a car and a bicycle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the First Bank Texas on South 1st Street next to the old Lincoln Middle School building.

Police say a person riding a bike through the parking lot collided with a driver going through the bank.

Officers on scene say there were only minor injuries and that no citations will be issued.