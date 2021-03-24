Family of missing Clyde man found dead Tuesday thanks community for support

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 81-year old James West of Clyde was found dead Tuesday afternoon following a search effort of almost 2 weeks.

Just over a day after finding his car stuck between two vast Callahan County ranches, Clyde PD along with many other agencies searched the area after the ranch owner discovered the car. West’s body was found lying by a creek nearly 2.5 miles from the car.

“We didn’t get him home alive, but he got to pick the way he wanted to go. It was exactly where he would have wanted to be, and that has given us a lot of peace,” said West’s daughter, Lori Garrett.

Garrett says her father was an adventurer his whole life. Long car trips down dangerous back roads were a daily occurrence for him, and it wasn’t until recently that they became concerned he might be in trouble.

“As hard as he tried to get the car unstuck, he was trying to get home,” says Garrett.

At Garrett’s request, the police department gave her family a picture of the creek by which her father passed away near. It’s a happy memory of the life her father gave her.

“So many trips we took. Explorations, hikes that we went on, fishing trips we’ve been on,” she said.

West’s wife Sue intends to hold a “Thank you Barbecue” for all of those who volunteered their time helping to find him.